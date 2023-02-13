Virtual Forest, Redler Technologies receive funding to develop ASIL-certified micro EV motor controllers

Virtual Forest, an electronics design startup specialising in motor control and human interface technologies for consumer appliances, fluid movement and mobility, and Israel-based Redler Technologies, have been awarded a Rs 33 crore Grant from GITA (Global Innovation & Technology Alliance) to develop ASIL-certified EV motor controllers for light three-wheelers for the global market.

The Grant is part of the India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund (I4F), a cooperation platform between the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Government of India, and the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), the Government of Israel. It has been set up to promote, facilitate and support joint industrial R&D projects between companies from India and Israel.

Omer Basith, CEO & Co-founder, Virtual Forest said, “We are both honoured and thrilled to be selected after a comprehensive technical audit of our R&D credentials. We are one of the very few Indian startups to have been approved by the DST, without affiliations to Academic institutions or large corporate bodies. This will strengthen the national participation in critical climate action priorities like decarbonization and the increased adoption of green technology.”

India is also making the best of the EV revolution with domestic EV sales hitting a record high. Policies such as Production Linked Incentives (PLIs), FAME-II and Battery Swapping are catalysing the adoption of electric vehicles and the strengthening of the core EV infrastructure.

Guy Natanson, CEO, Redler Technologies said, “We are currently in the process of customer validation and soon will enter the mass manufacturing stage this year. The Grant will help support our plan to capitalise on the growth and innovation opportunities in India and South-East Asia.”