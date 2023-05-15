scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Vingroup JSC’s shares jump after US listing announcement

Vingroup rose as much as 6.2% Monday in Ho Chi Minh, the biggest gain since April 3.

Written by Bloomberg
vingroup

Shares of Vingroup JSC jumped after announcing its electric vehicle maker unit will list in the US by merging with a blank-check company at an equity value of about $23 billion.

Vingroup rose as much as 6.2% Monday in Ho Chi Minh, the biggest gain since April 3. The stock contributed the most to Vietnam’s benchmark VN Index, which climbed as much as 0.9% to outperform most gauges in Asia.

At that value, EV manufacturer Vinfast is set to mark a record US listing by a company from Vietnam. Including debt, the unit will be valued at around $27 billion, according to a statement by the parent released on May 12. The merger with Black Spade Acquisition Co., a Hong Kong-based firm, is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Also Read

The listing could unlock value for Vinfast’s shareholders, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Ken Foong and Siti Nur Fairuz Khalil. Still, the implied enterprise value makes the company more expensive than “most peers such as Rivian, Nikola, Nio and BYD,” they wrote in a note.

Bloomberg News first reported in 2021 that Vingroup was considering a $2 billion US initial public offering for the EV unit. Vingroup’s founder Pham Nhat Vuong, 54, is Vietnam’s richest person, with a $3.9 billion net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

More Stories on
Electric vehicles

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-05-2023 at 11:36 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market