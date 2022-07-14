Vikram Garga appointed Group Head Marketing at Apollo Tyres

Leading tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres has appointed Vikram Garga as Group Head, Marketing for the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) region. He would spearhead the regional marketing team and would be responsible for marketing and product strategy for all product categories, dealer programmes, brand positioning and monitoring performance in conjunction with sales.

Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres said, “Vikram joins us in a senior leadership role for the region, and given his strong track record of providing strategic and operational leadership in FMCG and Automotive Industry, he would be a key asset for us going forward.”

Prior to joining Apollo Tyres, Garga was the VP and Head of Strategy, Insights and Analytics, and Innovation at Mahindra & Mahindra – Automotive and Farm Equipment Business. Earlier he was the Head of Marketing for Passenger Vehicles and Pick-Ups; he was part of the re-launch of the iconic brand, Thar in 2020, where he led digital marketing transformation, as well as the new Mahindra SUV strategy. Garga has also spent a large part of his career with Castrol, where he has held roles such as VP, Sales for Industrial and Heavy Duty and Global Brand Director for the Commercial Vehicle category, amongst other country and global roles.

The company says Garga comes with a rich experience in developing and executing Sales and Marketing Strategy and delivering profitable growth across multiple consumer focused categories. He has led innovation in category creating, developed products, integrated marketing communications and activation programmes including go-to-market strategy at a global level. He has extensive experience in building global and local brands across their life stages. Garga comes with experience of working in multi-culture, multi-competitive environments across Australia, South-east Asia, China, Europe and American markets, managing global brands and implementing category strategy across B2C and B2B segments.

In his new role, Garga will be based out of Apollo Tyres’ corporate headquarters in Gurugram, India and will report to Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA).

“I have witnessed the company’s impressive journey from close quarters in the past few years. I am looking forward to driving and innovating the marketing strategy for best business results and creating greater value for our customers and business partners across India and new growth markets of Asia, Middle East and Africa,” added Garga.