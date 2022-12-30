Vida V1 electric scooter deliveries commence in Bengaluru



Vida, the electric mobility brand of Hero MotorCorp, has commenced the deliveries of its electric scooter, Vida V1. The first electric scooter was handed over to a customer from the brand’s Experience Center in Bengaluru. The company said that the deliveries will soon begin in other cities in a phased manner.

The Vida V1 e-scooter features removable batteries, three-way charging options in its two variants, Vida V1 Plus and V1 Pro. Further, the company claims that the electric vehicle can clock 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds and comes with a IDC-certified range of 163 kilometers. The top-speed of this vehicle is governed at 80 kmph.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, “With the commencement of customer deliveries, we are beginning to realize our vision. I invite everyone to experience the ‘Worry-free EV ecosystem’ of VIDA and the industry-leading features & performance of the VIDA V1.”

Swadesh Srivastava, Head, Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are delighted to initiate customer deliveries of the VIDA V1. The deliveries are beginning from Bengaluru and will commence in other cities in a phased manner, just like the roll-out of the physical assets of our omnichannel approach.”

The VIDA V1 also offers features such as Custom Mode (100+ combinations), cruise control, boost mode, two-way throttle, keyless access and an over-the-air enabled 7” TFT Touch-Screen. The VIDA V1 is based on an intelligent platform that’s modular, scalable & flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on-the-go.