Shell partners with ReadyAssist to offer free oil changes across 5500 locations

Shell has partnered with ReadyAssist to offer free oil changes by setting up 5500 stations across India. The partnership will also create around 6500 jobs in India.

By:September 29, 2021 11:07 AM
Shell has partnered with Bangalore-based ReadyAssist, a 24×7 roadside assistance start-up, to set up 5500 third-party retail locations across the country where customers can avail free oil change service for their vehicles after purchasing Shell lubricants. These stations will offer other services as well, such as quick period service, on-spot breakdown support and towing.

The partnership aims at creating employment for mechanics across India, opening up as many as 6500 new jobs. All the mechanics at these Quick Lube Change sites will be trained and equipped with adequate tools and will undergo screening, selection, and training process, which focuses not only on grooming and personality development but also on the importance of customer experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Debanjali Sengupta, the Country Head of Shell Lubricants India said, “Shell continues to stand for powering progress and to support the community of mechanics. We are extremely happy to have associated with a start-up like ReadyAssist, which shares our empathy and understanding of the relevance of mechanics in the entire mobility ecosystem. While Shell is known for its world-class products, this partnership will further enable us to bring our products closer to the customers and provide them with a high-quality service experience.”

Speaking on the development, Vimal Singh, the Founder and CEO of ReadyAssist said, “We are super proud and happy to announce our partnership with Shell to set up and operate quick lube change centres across a potential 5500 third-party retail locations in India. It took almost a year for us to device a project of this magnitude and put it into action.”

He added, “Our aim is to compel the market to be more organised while creating more job opportunities with the best professional skills. We will continue to raise the bar of our services and customer satisfaction. We have a robust team and proven deep tech platform to provide our customers with a hassle-free experience while dealing with breakdowns on their journey.”

