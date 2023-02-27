What else could you Dzire?

The Hyundai Aura sub-4 metre sedan, launched in 2020, has been a moderate success, with non-lockdown period sales averaging a little over 4,000 units per month, far lower than Maruti Suzuki Dzire’s 10,000-plus. Now, the carmaker has upped the aura of the Aura, and we drove this 2023 model.

What are the changes?

The diesel and the turbocharged petrol engines have been discontinued. The Aura is now available in 1.2-litre engine (petrol, CNG and E20 fuel), and manual and AMT gearbox options.

The front bumper has been redesigned, the DRLs are new, and the rear wing-type spoiler looks cool. There are subtle changes inside the cabin (new seat fabric design and pattern and four airbags as standard). Rear seat offers good thigh support and has space for three adults.

It also has some segment-first features such as wireless phone charging and tyre pressure monitoring system.

How does it drive?

The cabin is quiet. The steering feedback—the mechanical signals that the front tyres send to the steering wheel—is accurate, and you feel every bump and dip in the road. The clutch, however, is way too light. On the highway, this engine is still not in the same league as that of the Dzire, which is far more responsive. The Honda Amaze also rides better on the highways.

Is it the best compact sedan?

Among other things, the Aura is an attempt by Hyundai to trump the Dzire, and it succeeds in some areas. For example, its steering inputs are better, it has a more comfortable rear seat, the cabin feels more premium, and there are more usable storage spaces. It still doesn’t have a similar road presence as the Dzire, but in most areas it comes across as a more desirable sub-4 metre SUV.

It’s priced well, too. The petrol variants are priced from Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 8.72 lakh, and the CNG variants are priced Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 8.87 lakh. AMT is available only in petrol, not CNG.

Its competitors are Tata Tigor (Rs 6.2 lakh to Rs 8.9 lakh), the Amaze (Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 8.66 lakh) and the Dzire (Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 9.31 lakh).

Specifications

Engine: 1197 cc

Power: 61 kW (83 PS)

Torque: 113.8 Nm

Transmission: Manual/AMT

Fuel tank: 37 litres

Price (petrol): Rs 6.29-8.72 lakh

Price (CNG): Rs 8.10-8.87 lakh

Competitors: Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor

(Prices are ex-showroom)