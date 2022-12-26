Volkswagen opens its 158th sales touchpoint in Andhra Pradesh

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has inaugurated its new sales and service touchpoint in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

The new 3S (sales, service & spares) facility will provide a holistic and integrated experience to customers, under one roof. The 3-car display area in the showroom will showcase the Volkswagen Taigun SUV, the Virtus sedan and the Tiguan SUV. The facility has 4-bay service area, that will cater to the service and maintenance requirement of Volkswagen India customers.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “With the inauguration of the new touchpoint in Rajahmundry, we are on-track towards being accessible in important markets across the country. The new touchpoint will cater to the integrated sales and service requirements of our Indian customers.”

Also Read Volkswagen Group, all you need to know about the automotive major and plans to list Porsche brand

Parth Modi, Dealer Partner, Volkswagen Rajahmundry (MD, Modi Group), said, “Our aspirational and premium customers in Andhra Pradesh have manifested more inclination towards safety and sturdy build quality, while purchasing a car. To meet our customer requirements, we have expanded our association with Volkswagen India, to offer them the best of German-engineering and peace of mind ownership experience.”

With the first touchpoint in Rajahmundry, Volkswagen has grown its presence in the state of Andhra Pradesh to 8 Sales touchpoints. Bringing the Volkswagen India network to 158 sales touchpoints and 126 service touchpoints across 118 cities in India.