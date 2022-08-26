Tier 1, 2 cities contributing over 25% to volumes: Lamborghini India head

Italian sports carmaker Lamborghini, which started operations in India in 2007, is now witnessing over 25% of its volumes coming from tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

Lamborghini has seen volumes rise consistently in India, except during Covid-hit CY2020. The maker of models like Huracan, Aventador and Urus sold 26 units in CY2017, 45 in CY2018, 52 in CY2019, 37 in CY2020 and 69 units in CY2021.

“…every year we are growing and if you look at the segment, although it is going up and down, we have been able to drive growth,” Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India, told FE on the sidelines of the launch of the new Huracan Tecnica on Thursday.

The company has three dealerships in India, one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with no immediate plans to add more. “I can say that the volumes are evenly spread between the three dealerships … In many tier 1 and tier 2 cities, you can see a Lamborghini and these cities are now contributing more than one-fourth to our sales,” he said.

The company started a programme known as ‘Lamborghini in Your City’ five years ago. Today you can see a Lamborghini in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Kanpur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Shillong, Bhubaneswar, Salem, Trichy, Madurai, Udupi, Mangalore, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Indore and Bhopal, among others, Agarwal said.

Although he did not disclose the volumes the company is targeting in CY2022, he said the sales for the first half of the year are aligned with the approach to drive consistent growth. “We are sure that CY2022 is going to be another growth year for us,” he said.

Globally, the SUV Urus has contributed 61% to the volumes of Lamborghini in the first half of CY2022. The company is witnessing a similar trend in India, with Urus being the volume driver.

Lamborghini recently ended the lifecycle of Aventador. However, its successor will be introduced next year. To be powered by a V12 engine, the new car will be the company’s first hybrid model.

In CY2021, the company announced its roadmap for electrification, under which CY2022 will be the last year when it will launch vehicles powered only by an internal combustion engine. From CY2023, Lamborghini will introduce hybrid models. The Urus hybrid will be launched in CY2024, followed by a new hybrid model having a V10 engine in the same year.

“So firstly we are doing hybrids and then in the second half of the decade (in CY2028), we are going to launch the first fully electric Lamborghini,” Agarwal said, adding that we do not want to be the first but we want to be the best when it comes to making electric models.

The new Huracan Tecnica is priced at Rs 4.04 crore (ex-showroom). According to Agarwal, a Lamborghini customer in India typically invests about 20-25% of the value of the car in personalisation. The average selling price for Lamborghini cars in India is close to Rs 5 crore (ex-showroom).