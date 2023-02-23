Thierry Koskas appointed CEO for Citroen Brand, and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Stellantis

European auto major Stellantis Group has announced the appointment of Thierry Koskas as the CEO for Citroen Brand, and Stellantis Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, effective March 1, 2023. This the company says is in light of the growing challenges related to the accessibility of electrified mobility for customers and the arrival of new entrants to the automotive market.

Koskas will build upon his earlier experience as brand commercial director and take responsibility for the Citroen brand to leverage its potential of it in European and global markets.

He keeps his Chief Sales & Marketing Officer role and will continue to directly report to Carlos Tavares, CEO, Stellantis Group.

Vincent Cobee, CEO, Citroen Brand, has decided to pursue personal projects outside the company.

“I have full confidence in Thierry Koskas to carry out these strategic and valuable missions for our company, so that Stellantis can lead the way the market moves, while developing the iconic Citroen brand. Thierry’s dual responsibility is part of a logic of cross-functionality, as is already the case for other EVPs within the Stellantis leadership team. I would like to thank Vincent Cobee for having set the positioning of Citroen within the Stellantis brand portfolio and wish him the best in his future endeavours,” said Tavares.