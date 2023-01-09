The new Hector gets India’s largest touchscreen

In the all-new MG Hector, which will be displayed at the Auto Expo this week (at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, near Delhi), the touchscreen is almost as big as in some Tesla cars.

At 14 inches, it dwarfs touchscreens of every other car in India (5-8 inches).

It’s so big that it flows downwards from the dashboard towards the central console of the car (the area occupied by the gear lever).

It also packs in far more connectivity features than any other car (more than 75 features).

In addition to connectivity, the car will get many more features than in the existing Hector. An MG Motor India spokesperson told FE that the new Hector will get four-way powered driver and passenger seats, automatic tail gate, HD 360-degree camera, ambient lights with voice control, intelligent turn indicator, panoramic sunroof with touchscreen controls and ADAS autonomous level 2 capability (semi-self-driving car), among others.

Its price will be likely announced during the Auto Expo.