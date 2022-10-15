The car that made Honda in India: Success and the City

For a sedan to continue non-stop production run for 25 years in a market such as India—where top carmakers like General Motors and Ford have shut shop—is quite an achievement.

In 1998, when Honda Cars India started operations by launching a premium sedan, the City, in a small-car market, it was a gamble. Its competitors from that era—Maruti Esteem, Daewoo Cielo, Hyundai Accent, Mitsubishi Lancer, Ford Escort and Opel Astra—have all gone down in the annals of automotive history. Twenty-five years later, the gamble appears to have paid off.

“The City has sold over 4.5 million units in 80 countries. But it is India where it has come of age, with 28% of City’s Asia Oceania sales happening in India,” Takuya Tsumura, president & CEO, Honda Cars India, told FE.

The City was born in Thailand, in 1996. At that time, Thailand was in the early stages of motorisation, just like India. The smallest car Honda sold there was the Civic, but to cater to first-time car buyers, Honda decided to develop a smaller car, and called it the City.

First generation (1998-2003)

By 1998, when Honda entered India, the City had proven itself in Asian markets, so launching it here was an obvious choice. It came with two engine options: 1.3-litre and 1.5-litre, both in petrol. In 2000, it got the VTEC engine, which returned both high performance and high fuel-efficiency, something unheard of in those times. That model also became popular with the racing community.

Second generation (2003-08)

It had the 1.5-litre i-DSI engine. Those days, fuel-efficiency was synonyms with 800cc engines, but here was an engine that was double the size and yet returned over 20 km/litre. Honda also introduced CVT automatic gearbox—the first in India.

“The first two generations sold 237,120 units (59,378 first-generation and 177,742 second-generation),” Tsumura said. “The third-generation, launched in 2008, strengthened its hold over the market.”

Third generation (2008-13)

This model introduced i-VTEC engine technology in India, and came with ABS (antilock braking system) and airbags as standard. Its success (192,939 unit sales during 2008-13) set the stage for the world première of the fourth-generation City in India, in 2013.

Fourth generation (2014-20)

In early 2014, Honda launched the fourth-generation City, in two engine options: 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel. Honda had to introduce the diesel engine; the market was heavily skewed towards the fuel.

In fact, not having a diesel engine option meant the City had lost its leadership position for the first time, in 2011, to Hyundai Verna. But armed with a diesel, the new City, within a month of its launch, again became the highest-selling midsize sedan in the country.

Since then, it has faced tough competition, like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in 2014, the new Verna in 2017, and Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus in 2022, but has retained its leadership position.

Fifth generation (2020)

It was introduced in July 2020 (alongside the fourth generation), when SUV sales were skyrocketing (from FY15 to FY20, according to data from carmakers, the sales share of SUVs rose from 15% to 26%, and those of midsize sedans reduced from 9.1% to 3.9%). While it couldn’t stop the SUV onslaught, the City has managed to lead its segment, by far. In FY22, for example, the City sold 37,137 units—more than Verna (20,052) and Ciaz (15,869) combined. In H1FY23, the City was again the segment leader, with sales of 19,277 units—more than Verna (9,230) and Ciaz (6,926) combined.

All five generations, put together, have sold 867,000 units, and 42,000 units have been exported.

In May 2022, Honda launched the City e:HEV, a hybrid car with a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5 km/litre on petrol, compared to petrol City’s 18 km/litre.

In 2023, Honda will enter the midsize SUV market, currently dominated by Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. “That SUV is being specifically developed for India,” Tsumura said.

But the focus on the City will continue.

Gaurav Vangaal, associate director, Light Vehicle Forecasting, S&P Global Mobility, told FE that the City has a strong legacy. “In India, Honda is City and City is Honda. Even though Honda will launch an SUV next year, the City is expected to continue its strong run. This year two strong sedan brands were launched, and yet the City has maintained its leadership position,” he said.

Harish Bijoor, brand-strategy expert & founder, Harish Bijoor Consults, added that a car as an offering can be air-dropped onto a country with tweaks and modifications, or can be retro-designed to survive in a country basis its unique road and driving conditions. “The City is the latter. Either by design or default, the City is a cockroach. It has been able to survive through the most daunting road and driving conditions. That is its ultimate claim to fame,” he said.

The City also hasn’t had a brand ambassador. Bijoor said: “To an extent, the City has been about a basic offering that is trusted, seen and experienced to be sturdy, and easy to repair on our network of roads. It is like the Ambassador in a modern sedan avatar—something that Hindustan Motors Contessa aspired to be but just couldn’t in its days.”

A Honda veteran, now retired, shared with FE the reasons behind the success of the City. “It has been the industry benchmark for quality and ranked at the top by the annual JD Power Initial Quality study about 15 times. Its engines have been the best-in-segment in various parameters. It introduced many ‘firsts’ in India—CVT gearbox, ABS and airbags as standard ahead of regulations, sunroof for the first time in segment and so on,” he said. “A study done during my tenure showed that the City has a dedicated fan-following, with 22% of City buyers being repeat buyers.”