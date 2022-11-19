The alternatives to super sports cars like McLaren

This week, the British super sports car company McLaren opened a dealership in India (in Mumbai), and will launch the Artura in early 2023, possibly costing a few crore rupees.

But many (more)-famous super sports car brands are already available in India, including Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Ferrari: It has two stores—Navnit Motors in Mumbai and Select Cars in Delhi. Both the stores offer the entire super sports car range in India, including the Purosangue, 812 GTS, 296 GTB and SF90 Spider.

Lamborghini: It has the widest presence in India, with three showrooms—Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. They also sell the entire super sports car range in India, including the Aventador, Huracan and Urus. An automotive analyst told FE that as compared to McLaren and Ferrari, Lamborghini appears to have a sharper focus on India, thanks to the backing of the parent Volkswagen Group, and the fact that its Urus SUV has found strong acceptance in India (with more than 200 units sold).

Maserati: It has one store—Petal Maserati in Mumbai—and sells all global models in India.