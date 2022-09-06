Sedan volumes set to be higher in CY22 than last two years

Improvement in supply of chips and introduction of some new models are likely to result in higher sales of sedans this calendar year, compared with the previous two. However, the segment will still not be able to regain a market share of 19.6% it had in 2018.

During the first seven months of CY2022, sedan volumes have clocked 255,169 units, according to data from automotive analytics and consulting firm JATO Dynamics. Volumes in CY2020 and CY2021 stood at 292,088 and 312,156 units, respectively.

The segment offers models that are either less than four metres in length like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor, or more than four metres like Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

So far this year, Honda Cars has launched the new City hybrid, while Volkswagen and Skoda have introduced Virtus and Slavia, respectively, in India.

Maruti Suzuki currently dominates the segment with around 50% share. The company’s senior executive officer for marketing and sales, Shashank Srivastava, told FE there has been a consistent decline in the segment’s share, both in absolute numbers as well as in percentage terms.

“The segment has seen some new models coming in, but they have been few and not made too much of a difference. Our projection is that going forward, this segment is unlikely to grow at the pace of the industry. Its share will remain at around 10%,” he added.

However, Honda Cars, which is gearing up to introduce its new SUV in India next year, believes that sedans will continue to be strong pillars of its business. Its marketing and sales vice president Kunal Behl said despite the SUV boom in the last few years, there is a significant market for sedans in the country. “Sedans are an important part of Honda’s core business as evident by the continued customer demand for our models – City and Amaze. Both the sedans are strong brands with good customer following,” Behl said.

The introduction of Virtus and Slavia has assisted in augmenting volumes in the segment as well. Based on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform, the two models are part of Volkswagen Group’s euro 1-billion India 2.0 project. Volkswagen and Skoda are targeting volumes of at least 2,500 units every month for sedans.

While Slavia has played an important part in Skoda recording its highest volumes in India in a single year in CY2022 (37,568 units from January to August), Volkswagen has delivered more than 5,000 units of Virtus in just over two months.

“With the emergence and then dominance of the SUV segment, sedans remained low down in the priority order of both carmakers and customers. But Volkswagen Group’s strategy to introduce very India-specific mid-size sedans appears to have revived the overall segment,” said Suraj Ghosh, director, mobility, S&P Global.

Ghosh said with the success of Slavia and Virtus, this segment could see renewed interest from other carmakers. “And as the SUV body style becomes more popular and common, its charm and appeal might taper off at some point helping sedans get back in favour.”