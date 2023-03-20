Renault-Nissan Alliance inks agreement with Kamarajar Port to enhance exports

The Renault-Nissan Alliance has signed an agreement with Kamarajar Port (KPL) to enhance the exports of cars manufactured in Chennai by Renault Nissan Automotive India (RNAIPL) for both regional and global destinations.

The agreement was signed by Frank Torres, President, Nissan Motor India and Sunil Paliwal, IAS, Chairman and MD, Kamarajar Port in the presence of Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and MD, Renault India Operations and Keerthi Prakash, MD, RNAIPL.

The Alliance was the first car manufacturer in the region to commence exports of cars through Kamarajar Port. For over more than 13 years, the Alliance says it has exported over 1.15 million cars from Kamarajar Port to around 108 global destinations. The agreement builds on the existing partnership between the Renault Nissan Alliance and Kamarajar Port and will facilitate further exports of cars via KPL. For FY2023 (April 2022 – February 2023) the partners have exported a total of 82,849 vehicles, which includes the Renault Kiwd, Renault Kiger, Renault Triber, Nissan Sunny, Nissan Magnite and Nissan Kicks.

Frank Torres, President, Nissan Motor India and Divisional Vice President Business Transformation AMIEO, said, “Chennai is an important export hub for us and since the beginning we have followed a ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ philosophy to serve markets across the world. We continue to add new export destinations to vehicles manufactured at our plant in Oragadam, building on our 1 million cars exported milestone from 2022.”

“The global Renault Nissan Alliance has recently announced a new long-term vision for India, increasing production and R&D activities, introducing electric vehicles, and transitioning to carbon-neutral manufacturing. This agreement will help ensure that we are able to further strengthen our exports from India,” added Torres.

Sunil Paliwal said, “This partnership with the Alliance is an exciting opportunity for Kamarajar Port to further contribute to India’s growth story through positive impact from automotive exports.”

“The partnership with Kamarajar Port has been pivotal in driving the growth of automotive exports from Chennai,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle.

The cars exported by the Renault Nissan Alliance from India via Kamarajar Port are manufactured at Renault Nissan Automotive India plant in Chennai. The plant spans over 600 acres and caters to both domestic market production as well as exports. Since its start, more than 2.4 million Renault and Nissan vehicles have been manufactured at the plant, with vehicles exported to 108 countries. In that time Renault and Nissan have invested $1.8 billion (Rs 14,844 crore) towards the Indian economy and created direct and indirect employment and skilling opportunities for over 70,000 workers.