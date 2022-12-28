New SUV models drive growth for Auto Inc in 2022

The Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) models are probably the flavour of the season for not just Indian customers but globally too. In fact, a total of 37 new SUVs have been launched in the country (18 in 2021 and 19 in 2022) across automakers, thus showing the growing demand for the body style.

According to Ravi Bhatia, President, JATO Dynamics, “The SUV segment grew by 65% in 2021 on a low-year ago base (due to Covid) and has grown by 36% in 2022. Presently there are 98 SUV models sold in the market.”

He further stated that the trend is uniform across various price points and even brands that have been historically associated with sports cars and luxury sedans are now selling more SUVs.

In fact, of the 24 OEMs selling SUVs in India, only nine of them saw a decline in their sales in the calendar year 2022 (upto November). The country saw 1.4 million SUVs sold in the first 11 months of the year, compared to 1.18 million SUVs sold last year, a growth of 25 percent.

SUV SALES IN INDIA Company 2022 2021 Change (in %) Market share Audi 1,293 1,142 13% 0.09% BMW 4,113 3,986 3% 0.28% Citroen 361 624 -42% 0.02% Force Motors 820 888 -8% 0.06% Ford 0 27,106 -100% 0.00% Honda Cars India 5,633 8,057 -30% 0.38% Hyundai Motor India 273,753 252,586 8% 18.54% Isuzu India 44 53 -17% 0.00% Jaguar 207 175 18% 0.01% Jeep India 12,548 11,652 8% 0.85% Kia India 176,349 177,476 -1% 11.94% Land Rover 1,442 1,954 -26% 0.10% Mahindra & Mahindra 302,616 199,608 52% 20.49% Maruti Suzuki India 147,605 136,351 8% 9.99% Mercedes-Benz India 7,554 5,820 30% 0.51% MG Motor India 44,164 40,273 10% 2.99% Nissan India 32,545 35,946 -9% 2.20% Renault India 27,941 31,456 -11% 1.89% Skoda India 25,582 14,094 82% 1.73% Tata Motors 326,354 177,544 84% 22.10% Toyota Kirloskar Motor 62,373 46,235 35% 4.22% Volkswagen India 22,203 10,866 104% 1.50% Volvo Indai 1,398 1,201 16% 0.09% Total 1,476,898 1,185,093 25% 100.00% *2022 data from January to November Data courtesy: JATO Dynamics.

Tata, Mahindra, Volkswagen, Skoda big winners

Looking at the first sales performance for the first 11 months, Volkswagen India (+104% YoY), Tata Motors (+84% YoY), Skoda India (+82% YoY) and Mahindra (+52% YoY) clocked the highest growth. On the other hand, Citroen, Force Motors, Ford, Honda Cars India, Kia India, Land Rover India, Nissan India and Renault India were in the red.

With 22 percent market share, the biggest winner amongst them all was Tata Motors, thanks to market acceptance for its new product range and refreshes. Mahindra with 20 percent market share was close behind bringing the combined share of the two Indian players to 42.59 percent.

Hyundai India and Kia India combined had a market share of 30 percent.

What is driving the appeal for SUVs?

“The higher driving position gives a sense of more safety when driving. The ground clearance is higher, and it is more comfortable to get in and get out. Additionally, these vehicles feature aggressive designs and are positioned as technologically more capable in all driving conditions. Lastly, the SUVs moved from being boxy to becoming more modern and affordable,” added Bhatia.

While there will be customers looking at non-SUV products, the introduction of new SUV models by OEMs in the Indian market is further expected to eat into sales for the hatchback and sedan segment.

Future outlook

When asked about the outlook for the passenger vehicle segment. Bhati said, “The pent up demand and easing of supply chain constraints consumers remain willing to purchase vehicles despite waiting periods. Covid-19 has continued to diminish apart from the recent alarm around rise in Chinese situation. The long-term forecast however will be primarily driven by economic growth , job growth and consumer sentiment.”

He expects that the passenger vehicle industry will grow from 3.7 million units in 2022 to over 4 million plus in 2025.