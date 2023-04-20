Natalie Knight to succeed Richard Palmer as CFO at Stellantis

European auto major Stellantis has announced the appointment of Natalie Knight as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing Richard Palmer, on July 10, at the latest.

Knight currently serves as CFO at Ahold Delhaize, a leading global food retailer headquartered in the Netherlands.

Prior to joining Ahold Delhaize in early 2020, she was the CFO at Arla Foods in Denmark, and held several senior finance positions during her 17 years at Adidas in Germany and the USA, after Investor Relations roles at BASF and Bankgesellschaft Berlin.

She is a graduate from the University of Arizona in the U.S. and Freie Universitat in Berlin, Germany, followed by executive leadership programs at INSEAD in France and St. Gallen University in Switzerland.

Carlos Tavares, CEO, Stellantis said, “I’m delighted to have Natalie join Stellantis. She has worked across several industries in both the U.S. and Europe. With her experience and demonstrated business transformation leadership, including a clear ESG focus, she is exactly the right leader to continue accelerating Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategy. I’m convinced that she will play a strategic role in setting the new impetus and unleashing the great potential of Stellantis’ value.”

Knight will be based in the Auburn Hills, Michigan office with extensive travel to Europe and the other regions.

Richard Palmer, Executive VP and CFO, plans to leave Stellantis on June 30, to ensure a smooth handover, after a distinguished 20-year career with the company.

“On behalf of all Stellantis employees and our Board of Directors, I want to extend our gratitude to Richard. Carrying over from Richard’s successful history with FCA, he has significantly contributed to the success of the merger to form Stellantis and to its integration over the past two years. We wish Richard the very best for the future and in any new challenges that await him,” concluded Tavares.