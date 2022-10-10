Mercedes-Benz EQS: The slipperiest car in the world

With a Cd value of 0.20—Cd is short for drag coefficient, or the resistance an object faces passing through a fluid like air or water—the Mercedes-Benz EQS has the lowest drag for any production car in the world. The carmaker told FE this is the result of over three decades of aerodynamics engineering.

Electric cars are usually more aerodynamic than conventional cars, but the EQS makes even the slipperiest electric cars seem rough. It is more aerodynamic than the two finest electric cars ever produced (the new Tesla Model S with a Cd value of 0.208 and Lucid Air with a Cd value of 0.21).

Other slippery cars—according to data provided by carmakers—are Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine (Cd value of 0.22), Tesla Model 3 (0.23), Audi A4 2.0 TDI Ultra (0.23), Toyota Prius (0.24) and Hyundai Ioniq (0.24).

The smoother a car ‘drags’ through the air, the less energy it needs to move, and that means better fuel efficiency or range (in the case of electric cars). And the lower the Cd value, the ‘smoother’ the car glides through air.

It is this low Cd value (in addition to a big battery of 107.8 kWh) that helps the EQS travel 857 km on full charge (ARAI-certified).

But the EQS isn’t the most aerodynamic production car ever. The now-discontinued General Motors EV1 had a Cd value of 0.19 and the Volkswagen XL1 had an extremely low Cd value of 0.159.