Maruti WagonR, Baleno, Nexon the top 3 best-sellers in H1 FY2023

The Indian automotive industry is undergoing a paradigm shift. It is no secret that the traditionally dominant mass market models are no longer the key demanded vehicles and a closer look at the top models sold in the country, reveals that there is a shift toward SUV segments and premium models.

In fact, while the Maruti Suzuki WagonR hatchback is the top-selling car followed by the Baleno hatchback, the Tata Nexon compact SUV overtook the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to climb to the number 3 spot amongst the top 10 selling cars in FY2023.

The Maruti WagonR has remained a popular choice amongst the masses thanks to its budget-friendly price, a higher seating position for the driver. The WagonR with sales of 147,499 units, up 34 percent YoY, continued to be the best seller in the first 8 months of FY2023. It is interesting to note that 45 percent of the sales for the WagonR came from the CNG variants.

The Maruti Baleno, is amongst the most affordable premium hatchback and thanks to its tech-loaded features among the consumer favourites. It comes as no surprise that the Baleno with robust month-on-month growth came at the second position with sales of 134,852 units, up 35 percent YoY.

Since its launch in November 2016, the Tata Nexon has given a new charge to the company. In fact, the compact SUV, with its multiple powertrain options – petrol, diesel, electric – has surpassed not just its rivals, but also created a new benchmark for the company in terms of volumes. The Nexon went home to 115,835 buyers, up 63.5 percent YoY.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift, the peppy compact hatchback with sales of 112,430 units, achieved a growth of 12.2 percent YoY, thus cementing its position among the top 5 best sellers in the country.

The Creta SUV at number fifth position with sales of 100,683 units, up 25 percent YoY, incorporates the perfect balance of premium interiors, powerful engines, and iconic design to become one of India’s leading mid-size SUVs.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, with 90,156 units sales, up 22 percent was the sixth most popular vehicle in the list.

There is no denying that OEMs are now looking to introduce SUVs across various price points, and it comes as a no surprise, that Tata Motors’ Punch with sales of 89,164 units was closely behind the sixth position. The C-SUV saw its volume grow by 512 percent, albeit a low-year-ago base.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Dzire came in the eighth, ninth and 10th place respectively. The models saw sales of 85,554 units (+21.8% YoY), 81,609 units (+42.1% YoY) and 81,302 units, up 42.1 percent respectively.

Going forward, with the Auto Expo 2023, expected to see OEMs make a splash and introduce newer products, especially in the premium segment. The industry is hopeful for a continued record sales year.