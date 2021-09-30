Mahindra XUV700 prices announced: Now configure and add to cart

Mahindra XUV700 prices revealed, starts from ₹11.99 lakh for the MX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) and ₹12.99 lakh for the AX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater). Along with the price announcement, Mahindra has also added an 'add to cart' feature.

Mahindra has officially announced the prices for the new Mahindra XUV700 in India for all its variants. Prices for the new XUV700 start at ₹11.99 lakh for the MX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) and ₹12.99 lakh for the AX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater). These are introductory prices and will be applicable for the first 25,000 vehicles, and bookings will begin October 7, 2021.

Mahindra XUV700 variant-wise prices

MX Series

XUV700 MX petrol (5-seater) MT – ₹11.99 Lakh

XUV700 MX diesel (5-seater) MT – ₹12.49 Lakh

AX3 Series

XUV700 AX3 petrol (5-seater) MT – ₹13.99 Lakh

XUV700 AX3 diesel (5-seater) MT – ₹14.59 Lakh

XUV700 AX3 petrol (5-seater) AT – ₹15.59 Lakh

XUV700 AX3 diesel (5-seater) AT – ₹16.19 Lakh

AX5 Series

XUV700 AX5 petrol (5-seater) MT – ₹14.99 Lakh

XUV700 AX5 diesel (5-seater) MT – ₹15.59 Lakh

XUV700 AX5 petrol (5-seater) AT – ₹16.59 Lakh

XUV700 AX5 diesel (5-seater) AT – ₹17.19 Lakh

AX7 Series

XUV700 AX5 petrol (7-seater) MT – ₹17.59 Lakh

XUV700 AX5 diesel (7-seater) MT – ₹18.19 Lakh

XUV700 AX5 petrol (7-seater) AT – ₹19.19 Lakh

XUV700 AX5 diesel (7-seater) AT – ₹19.79 Lakh

Mahindra is also willing to offer the additional 7-seater configuration in the AX3 diesel MT, AX5 petrol MT, and AX5 petrol and diesel AT variants for an additional ₹60,000. Furthermore, Mahindra will also offer the AWD system in the AX7 diesel AT variant for ₹1.3 lakhs.

Mahindra has also introduced an ‘add to cart’ feature on its website, allowing customers to configure the Mahindra XUV700 and save it. Customers can select fuel type, seating capacity, colour, and dealer preference ahead of the bookings.

Test drives will begin in a phased manner, and Mahindra has divided cities into two phases. Phase 1 includes cities such as Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Vadodara. Phase 2 includes Jaipur, Surat, Patna, Cochin, Cuttak, Kanpur, Calicut, and Nashik. Test drives in Phase 1 will begin on October 2, while for Phase 2, test drives will begin on 7 October. Mahindra will add the rest of India from October 10th onwards.

Mahindra XUV700 variant-wise features

MX

20.32 cm (8“) Infotainment

17.78 cm (7“) Cluster

Android Auto

Smart Door handles

LED Taillamp

Steering mounted Switches

Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator

Day-Night IRVM

R17 Steel Wheels

AdrenoX AX3

In addition to what’s offered in MX Series:

Dual HD 26.03 cm (10.25“) Infotainment and 26.03 cm (10.25“) Digital Cluster

Amazon Alexa Built-In

Wireless Android AutoTM and Apple Car Play Compatibility

AdrenoX Connect with 70 Connected features

6 Speakers and Sound Staging

LED DRL and Front fog lamps

R17 Steel Wheels with covers

Adreno AX5

In addition to what’s offered in AX3 Series:

Skyroof

R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Curtain Airbags

LED Clear-view Headlamps

Sequential turn indicators

Cornering lamps

Adreno AX7

In addition to what’s offered in AX5 Series:

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Driver Drowsiness Alert

Smart Clean Zone

Dual Zone Climate Control

R18 Diamond Cut Alloy

Leatherette Seat

Leather Steering & Gear lever

6-Way Power seat with Memory

Side Airbags

Mahindra XUV700 engine specifications

The new Mahindra XUV700 is available with petrol and diesel engines. The diesel engine is available in two configurations and both, petrol and diesel variants get a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.