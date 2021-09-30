Mahindra XUV700 prices announced: Now configure and add to cart

Mahindra XUV700 prices revealed, starts from ₹11.99 lakh for the MX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) and ₹12.99 lakh for the AX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater). Along with the price announcement, Mahindra has also added an 'add to cart' feature.

By:Updated: Sep 30, 2021 1:05 PM
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra has officially announced the prices for the new Mahindra XUV700 in India for all its variants. Prices for the new XUV700 start at ₹11.99 lakh for the MX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) and ₹12.99 lakh for the AX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater). These are introductory prices and will be applicable for the first 25,000 vehicles, and bookings will begin October 7, 2021.

Mahindra XUV700 variant-wise prices

MX Series
XUV700 MX petrol (5-seater) MT – ₹11.99 Lakh
XUV700 MX diesel (5-seater) MT – ₹12.49 Lakh

AX3 Series
XUV700 AX3 petrol (5-seater) MT – ₹13.99 Lakh
XUV700 AX3 diesel (5-seater) MT – ₹14.59 Lakh
XUV700 AX3 petrol (5-seater) AT – ₹15.59 Lakh
XUV700 AX3 diesel (5-seater) AT – ₹16.19 Lakh

AX5 Series
XUV700 AX5 petrol (5-seater) MT – ₹14.99 Lakh
XUV700 AX5 diesel (5-seater) MT – ₹15.59 Lakh
XUV700 AX5 petrol (5-seater) AT – ₹16.59 Lakh
XUV700 AX5 diesel (5-seater) AT – ₹17.19 Lakh

AX7 Series
XUV700 AX5 petrol (7-seater) MT – ₹17.59 Lakh
XUV700 AX5 diesel (7-seater) MT – ₹18.19 Lakh
XUV700 AX5 petrol (7-seater) AT – ₹19.19 Lakh
XUV700 AX5 diesel (7-seater) AT – ₹19.79 Lakh

Mahindra is also willing to offer the additional 7-seater configuration in the AX3 diesel MT, AX5 petrol MT, and AX5 petrol and diesel AT variants for an additional ₹60,000. Furthermore, Mahindra will also offer the AWD system in the AX7 diesel AT variant for ₹1.3 lakhs.

Mahindra has also introduced an ‘add to cart’ feature on its website, allowing customers to configure the Mahindra XUV700 and save it. Customers can select fuel type, seating capacity, colour, and dealer preference ahead of the bookings.

Test drives will begin in a phased manner, and Mahindra has divided cities into two phases. Phase 1 includes cities such as Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Vadodara. Phase 2 includes Jaipur, Surat, Patna, Cochin, Cuttak, Kanpur, Calicut, and Nashik. Test drives in Phase 1 will begin on October 2, while for Phase 2, test drives will begin on 7 October. Mahindra will add the rest of India from October 10th onwards.

Mahindra XUV700 variant-wise features

MX
20.32 cm (8“) Infotainment
17.78 cm (7“) Cluster
Android Auto
Smart Door handles
LED Taillamp
Steering mounted Switches
Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator
Day-Night IRVM
R17 Steel Wheels

AdrenoX AX3
In addition to what’s offered in MX Series:
Dual HD 26.03 cm (10.25“) Infotainment and 26.03 cm (10.25“) Digital Cluster
Amazon Alexa Built-In
Wireless Android AutoTM and Apple Car Play Compatibility
AdrenoX Connect with 70 Connected features
6 Speakers and Sound Staging
LED DRL and Front fog lamps
R17 Steel Wheels with covers

Adreno AX5
In addition to what’s offered in AX3 Series:
Skyroof
R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
Curtain Airbags
LED Clear-view Headlamps
Sequential turn indicators
Cornering lamps

Adreno AX7
In addition to what’s offered in AX5 Series:
Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Driver Drowsiness Alert
Smart Clean Zone
Dual Zone Climate Control
R18 Diamond Cut Alloy
Leatherette Seat
Leather Steering & Gear lever
6-Way Power seat with Memory
Side Airbags

Mahindra XUV700 engine specifications

The new Mahindra XUV700 is available with petrol and diesel engines. The diesel engine is available in two configurations and both, petrol and diesel variants get a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Mahindra XUV700 petrol & diesel engine specification

