Mahindra sells 1 lakh Bolero SUVs in FY2023

Mahindra & Mahindra, one of the leading automotive company in India, has achieved a new milestone for its Bolero SUV with sales crossing 1 lakh unit in FY 2023

The Bolero SUV was first introduced in 2000 and has gone home to over 1,400,000 or 1.4 million buyers. A rugged and consistent performer for the OEM, it has been one of its best-sellers for a long-time.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “With over 1.4 million sales in total, the Bolero has become more than just an SUV; it has become a household name in semi-urban and rural India. One lakh sales in FY2023, a testament to the unwavering trust and loyalty of our cherished customers. The Bolero Neo launched in July 2021, has successfully extended the Bolero SUV brand to the new customer segments in tier 1 and urban markets.”

The company says Bolero-badged SUVs are actively utilised in municipal corporations and government departments for firefighting, forestry, irrigation, public works, emergency services, and other critical operations. According to Mahindra, not only has the Bolero been a preferred choice for personal use, but it has also been widely embraced by various government and law enforcement agencies across the country. Police departments, the Army, and paramilitary forces have relied on the Bolero for its robustness and performance in diverse operational environments.

The latest sales feat of the Bolero franchise has been driven by the success of the Bolero Neo, which was launched in July 2021. The Bolero Neo has been able to penetrate new markets and attract new customer demographics. Mahindra states notably the Bolero Neo customers are relatively younger, and a greater percentage of them come from salaried and self-employed backgrounds.

Apart from the success of the Bolero Neo, the Classic Bolero continues with a sales growth of over 28 percent in FY2023 compared to FY2022.