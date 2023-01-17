Mahindra pits its electric XUV400 against best-selling Tata Nexon

The electric car space is set to heat up with the launch of the Mahindra XUV400, which has been lined up against Tata Nexon EV, which is one of the country’s best-selling in the category. Priced at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the base variant of the XUV400 is priced just above the Nexon EV’s entry price of Rs 14.99 lakh.

The base variant, XUV400 EC, gets a range of 375 km while the second variant, XUV400 EL, which is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh, gets a larger battery pack with a range of 456 km. The Nexon EV Prime, which is the base variant, comes with a range of 312 km, while the Nexon EV Max, priced at Rs 18.34 lakh, comes with a range of 437 km.

Also read: SIAM organises Surakshit Safar initiative at Auto Expo 2023

The XUV400 prices, however, are introductory in nature and are applicable on the first 5,000 bookings only. M&M aims to deliver 20,000 units of the vehicle within the first year.

The vehicle comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms (whichever is earlier) for the battery and motor.

Though the XUV400 is costlier and has a higher claimed range than the Nexon EV, it is also bigger than the latter in dimensions. M&M claims that the XUV400 has the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment; 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds and a top speed of 150 kmph.

Bookings of the XUV400 will start from January 26 and deliveries will commence in March 2023 for XUV400 EL. But customers booking the XUV400 EC will have to wait till Diwali to get the deliveries.

The XUV400 is significant for M&M because it marks its return to the electric passenger vehicle segment. After the phase out of the E20 followed by the pull out of the eVerito, the Mumbai-based company did not have any product in the electric passenger vehicle segment. This is also the first product by M&M after it made public its product plans for the EV segment in August last year followed by the hiving off of the electric division as a separate company.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki’s annual dispatch of 3.2 lakh vehicle using rail mode highest-ever by any OEM in 2022

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki said it has raised prices of its products by a weighted average increase of 1.1%, which was made effective on Monday. The increase was made to off-set the inflationary pressures.