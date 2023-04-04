Made-in-India Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia bag 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating

The Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia sedans have done well for the company in India, and now they find another reason to be cheered. The sedans which share the same lineage and have seen success in terms of retail sales albeit a low base have scored a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating, thus further making them an attractive option.

Volkswagen Virtus / Skoda Slavia frontal impact.

The models become the first vehicles to score 5-star in both adult protection as well as child occupant protection under the Global NCAP’s updated crash test protocols, which include assessments of frontal and side impact protection for all tested models as well as Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and pedestrian protection. Side impact pole protection assessments are also required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings.

The Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia sedan achieved a top star rating for adult and child occupants showing a stable structure that offered good protection states Global NCAP.

Volkswagen Virtus / Skoda Slavia side impact.

In terms of retail sales performance, Slavia with 20,777 units, and Virtus with 15,641 units in the April 2022 – February 2023 period, were amongst the respected companies’ popular offerings in the segment.

The sedans come in petrol-only models with a 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engine options. In terms of pricing, the base model for Virtus can be had with prices starting at Rs 11.21 lakh, while the Slaiva is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh.