India becomes Skoda’s third- largest market

Skoda Auto India sold 38,300 cars during January-September 2022, up 186.9% over the same period last year, which makes India its third-largest market globally, after Germany (100,700 cars) and Czech Republic (51,200 cars).India also overtook China in the process, where Skoda sold 36,300 cars. Petr Solc, director of sales & marketing at Skoda Auto India, told FE that a right product portfolio post the launch of the India 2.0 project in 2018 has led to this turnaround.

“If you include October month sales, we have clocked 44,500 units in India already in this calendar year, and the aim is to cross 50,000 units in 2022,” Solc said. “Our previous best was 10 years ago, when we sold 34,000 cars. ”In 2018, the Volkswagen Group announced it would invest €1 billion in the India 2.0 project, led by subsidiary Skoda. Under this, Skoda and Volkswagen are developing new models specifically for the Indian market. The first product was Skoda Kushaq SUV (launched on July 9, 2021), followed by the Volkswagen Taigun (September 23, 2021), the Skoda Slavia (February 28, 2022) and the Volkswagen Virtus (June 9, 2022).

An automotive analyst, however, added that in addition to the right products, what has helped Skoda Auto India is the fact that in other markets Skoda’s sales have dropped.

“In Germany, Skoda’s sales dropped 3.8% to 100,700 cars during January-September 2022, in the Czech Republic sales dropped 18.7% to 51,200 cars, and in China sales dropped 31.2% to 36,300 cars. The biggest drop was in Russia, at 77.2%, from 72,600 cars to just 16,600 cars, because of the Russia-Ukraine War,” he said. “But you cannot take away the fact that Skoda today offers some really good cars in India.”

Solc said that Skoda could have sold many more cars had there been no semiconductor shortage. “It’s difficult to put a number to how many more cars we could have sold,” he said. “Our cars have a waiting list of 2-3 months, depending on the variant, and that waiting list would definitely have been lesser.”

Skoda Auto India is now testing the Enyaq electric SUV on Indian roads, which will be launched in the next financial year. “We will follow a top-down approach in electrification, just like our group brands — first importing electric cars, and then looking at how we can assemble those cars locally,” he said.

The Enyaq is a premium electric SUV with a claimed range of up to 520 km. The Volkswagen Group has already started the electrification drive in India. Last year, the Group’s luxury brand Audi launched five EV models under the e-tron sub-brand and Porsche launched the Taycan electric supercar.