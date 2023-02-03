Hyundai Motor India’s rural sales cross 100,000 sales milestone in 2022

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), a leading passenger vehicle company has reported achieving a new milestone of crossing 100,000 unit or 1 lakh sales in the rural market in CY2022.

To further strengthen its commitment to the rural markets, the company has deployed its 100th Mobile Service Van (MSV) in Siliguri (West Bengal) and bolstered its Doorstep Service program in these emerging markets.

The company says it has focussed on its product portfolio and an expansive footprint of 1,485 service outlets spread across 935 cities, which contributed to its rising prominence in the rural markets.

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India said, “We feel overwhelmed with the immense faith that customers from rural India have demonstrated in the brand Hyundai that has helped us achieve this pivotal feat of over 100,000 sales in the rural markets, registering a growth of 17 percent across rural India from CY2019 to CY2022. The addition of the 100th Mobile Service Van in the network is an effort towards strengthening HMI’s commitment to its customers and valuing their precious time to offer easily accessible aftersales solutions.”

“We are confident that Hyundai’s growing rural network of 600+ outlets with 97 percent service facilities availability will act as a catalyst in enhancing customer peace of mind and inducing customer delight. As upcountry customers demand more attention and care, Hyundai Motor India has increased its rural manpower to 5,000 plus in CY2022.”

The South Korean carmaker commenced its journey of the Doorstep Car Care initiative with its first Mobile Service Van in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh). The service vans are equipped with the requisite tools and facilities for carrying out periodic maintenance services and running repair jobs. They are deployed with a team of specially trained technicians to meet the requirements of customers on the go and of those unable to travel to their nearest Hyundai Workshops for a hassle-free ownership experience.

Hyundai India says the rural customers in the country have broadly similar preferences to urban customers, with Creta and Venue SUV being the most popular models. The Grand i10 NIOS has also garnered immense customer love in the rural areas.