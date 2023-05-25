Hyundai India looks to tap rural buyers through Digital Float initiative

Hyundai Motor India, one of the leading passenger vehicle makers in the country has kicked off its digital float activity across the country at its rural outlets.

The concept it says has been introduced keeping in mind the need of deeper and significant penetration across semi-urban and rural belts. As part of the initiative, the Grand i10 Nios hatchback will be transported directly to the doorstep of consumers who can experience the vehicle at their convenience.

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Hyundai Motor India said, “At Hyundai Motor India, we believe that in a dynamic market like India, phygital experiences are the need of the hour so as to reach the last mile and also ensure maximum penetration across geographies. With the Digital-Float activations, we aim to showcase Hyundai products to existing and potential buyers and extend our footprint in the hinterland.”

“The 36 Digital Floats will cover almost 582 rural locations across 27 states over the next two months. This initiative will help HMIL reach out to potential customers effectively at the tehsil and taluka level. These digital floats will aid Hyundai Dealerships to provide a doorstep experience to our esteemed customers and generate enquiries for new as well as pre-owned cars. Scheduling test-drives, booking their favourite Hyundai car and availing finance schemes is now simplified for our rural customers.”

Initially, the Digital-Floats will travel across the rural territories of Punjab and Haryana. This concept is expected to gain better reach and elevate Hyundai’s Customer Experience.

At present, Hyundai Motor India has established a network of 600 touchpoints in rural markets and the Grand i10 NIOS has contributed to 20 percent in rural sales volume for the company in 2023 (January-May). Moreover, acceptance of the CNG variant has increased significantly over the past year.