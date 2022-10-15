Honda City e: HEV – India’s first 1,000-km range car

We recently drove the City e:HEV and covered almost 500 km on half a tank of fuel, at an efficiency of 26.6 km/litre. That possibly makes it India’s first car to go 1,000-km on a full tank.

There is mathematics to support the case.

The City has a fuel tank of 40 litres, and even if 38 litres of that is usable, it can make the City travel 1,010 km (38 multiplied by 26.6).

The City e:HEV is a hybrid car, and this is how hybrids return very good fuel efficiency:

—When you start driving slowly, the car drives only on electric motor.

—If you don’t floor the accelerator pedal, you can continue driving on electric motor for some distance (depending on battery charge level).

—If you floor the accelerator, both the engine and the electric motor start powering the wheels.

—As you approach a traffic signal and apply brakes, the regenerative braking turns the car’s kinetic energy into electric energy and charges the battery.

—On a complete stop, the petrol engine shuts down but the electric motor remains on, ensuring the AC is running, without the unnecessary fuel consumption and emissions associated with idling.

All this leads to stupendous fuel efficiency.