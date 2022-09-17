GM mulls legal options over wage dispute

General Motors (GM) India is exploring legal options after the Bombay high court dismissed the company’s petition to cancel the Pune industrial court’s orders regarding payment of partial wages to GM’s Talegaon plant workers.

“GM is confident of its legal position in relation to the lawful separation of workers at the Talegaon site. We will continue to explore our legal options,” the company has said.

General Motors India had filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court in January challenging the order of the Industrial Court in Pune that ordered it to pay 50% of wages to workers who had been retrenched in July 2021. The wages were to be paid by the company from April 7, 2022, till the final disposal of the complaint.

The company wanted the industrial order to be set aside. Justice C V Bhadang had on September 12 ruled that the Pune industrial court order did not suffer from infirmity to require interference and that the petition was without any merit and was dismissed.

Sandeep Shreedhar Bhegade, president of the General Motors Employees Union, said 1,086 workers had not received any wages since July 2021 and the company had not paid them the 50% wages as directed by the industrial court.