Mukherjee succeeds Amit Jain who last year had moved within Volvo Cars to a regional role.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Dipankar Mukherjee to head Marketing and PR for Volvo Car India

Chinese-owned Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Car India has appointed Dipankar Mukherjee as its new Head of Marketing & PR. Mukherjee has over two decades of brand and digital marketing experience across a wide spectrum of business verticals.

He succeeds Amit Jain who last year had moved within Volvo Cars to a regional role. Mukherjee holds a Diploma in Marketing from Indian Institute of Modern Management.

Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Car India said, “I am pleased to welcome Dipankar to Volvo Car India. Dipankar brings with him a wealth of experience across verticals which will value add to the company. His vast experience gives us new insights into a wider cross-section of customers, including high-net-worth individuals, as we continue to grow the India market and consolidate company position in the luxury EV segment.”

“I am both delighted and proud to be associated with Volvo Car India. This is an exciting and challenging opportunity as we stand on the cusp of a major industry transition to EVs. I look forward towards working with the team.” said Dipankar Mukherjee.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 13:41 IST