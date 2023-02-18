Could the Magnite have helped saved Datsun?

The Magnite has been the most successful Nissan car in the Japanese carmaker’s 18-year journey in India. Launched in December 2020, over 50,000 units of this sub-4 metre SUV have been sold, and the demand is going strong.

But during the planning stages, the Magnite was reportedly to be launched under Datsun. A sub-brand of Nissan, Datsun started its India journey in 2014, but shut shop in 2022. During these eight years, it launched three models (Go, Go+ and Redi-GO), but all three failed.

When Nissan readied the Magnite, it had two options: to revive either Datsun, or Nissan itself. It chose the latter.

We asked to Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer, Nissan Motor Co, Japan, whether or not the Magnite could have saved Datsun?

“Datsun was a great brand, but we did a mistake by underestimating the value of this brand which came from sports cars,” he said. “We placed Datsun on affordability. The focus should have been more on aspiration.”

He added that nobody can say for certain whether or not the Magnite would have revived Datsun. “What I can say for sure is that Magnite has demonstrated that people do value a brand before they value a product,” he said.

Gupta was in India this week to announce the Rs 5,300 crore investment by the Renault-Nissan alliance, under which the alliance will roll out six new cars (three each for Renault and Nissan), including two new electric cars that will be likely launched in 2025.

But from now till 2025, Nissan will have to somehow maintain the customer interest, and for that it has to rely on the Magnite.

“I am thankful to the Nissan India team and dealers for keeping up the momentum for the last two years (with the Magnite),” Gupta said. “We are investing heavily in the lifecycle of the Magnite, we will bring in some of the CBUs, and we will keep up the brand communication.”

He added that Nissan is in India for the long term. “We entered the country around 2005, and even though we faced a lot of challenges, we did not exit (like some other carmakers did),” he said. “We have believed in ourselves and in the India growth story.”

For the planned electric car, he said while Nissan doesn’t have plans to set up a battery plant in India, the carmaker will be heavily dependent on local sourcing of battery parts.

Nissan was once the world’s largest electric car company, with the Leaf (launched globally in 2010). But around 2018 it lost the advantage to Tesla (when it launched the Model 3). Now, even though Nissan has added the Ariya EV to the list, other carmakers like Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, Ford, GM and the Chinese seem better equipped with a bigger model range.

“People often ask me about Elon Musk, and I always say I am thankful to him that he has created awareness in the world,” he said. “In 2010, when we launched the Leaf, the market didn’t ask for it, there was no competition. When Tesla came, it created competition. With competition comes awareness and customer desire.”

He added that there is a lot of life left to the Leaf brand, and the carmaker will bounce back in electric mobility.