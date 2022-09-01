Car sales August 2022: Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 14,959 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced its wholesales for the month of August. The company sold 14,959 units in the month, a year-on-year growth of 17%.

For August 2021, the company had sold 12,772 units. In terms of cumulative sales in the April-August period, the company says it has witnessed growth of 68% albeit a low-year ago base.

The Japanese carmaker has been riding a smart uptick in its sales performance, thanks to new models including through cross badging with Maruti Suzuki India which has helped it enter newer segments.

Atul Sood, Associate VP, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Last month our segment leading models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and the Legender witnessed unprecedented customer orders, further reiterating the strong appreciation that Toyota models enjoy in these segments. The new Glanza and the Urban Cruiser continue to garner customer interest as well as robust customer orders.”

“Toyota’s luxurious yet sustainable offering in the premium MPV segment, the Vellfire has performed exceptionally well, registering a growth of close to 120%. Similarly, the Camry Hybrid has garnered very encouraging customer orders last month.”

He said the company has received a good response from the media for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

“The response towards the first strong self- charging hybrid electric model in the B SUV segment has been phenomenal, thus reinforcing customer’s faith and trust in Toyota’s advanced technology prowess. Furthermore, with the onset of the festive season, we hope the Urban Cruiser Hyryder along with the upcoming Limited Edition Crysta Gasoline, and all other vehicles in the Toyota line-up will further aid us in catering to the myriad mobility needs of our Indian consumers,” concluded Sood.

Interestingly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has stopped taking orders for the Innova Crysta, which is one of its best sellers in the country. The company says “due to very high demand which has resulted in an increased waiting period for the diesel variant of Innova Crysta, it has temporarily stop taking orders for the diesel variant.”

