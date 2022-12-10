Car review: New Jeep Grand Cherokee – It’s a Jeep thing, tough to understand

The Cherokee is possibly the grandest name in the world of SUVs. It was born as the Cherokee SJ (1970-79), then came the Cherokee XJ (1980-89) that introduced many industry firsts (first compact 4-door SUV, first UniFrame construction, and first full-time 4×4 system with shift-on-the-fly capability), and finally the Grand Cherokee (1990 onwards).

The new Grand Cherokee was recently launched and we drove it around Delhi.

Apart from Land Rover vehicles and a model or two of Toyota and Nissan, possibly no other vehicle defines an SUV shape as good as the Grand Cherokee does. It’s a real looker from every angle—butch and chiselled.

It’s a five-seater SUV, and very spacious. The cabin is well-appointed, with all controls within easy reach of the driver. It’s got three screens: one is the trip computer, then the central touchscreen, and then a small screen for the front passenger (above the glovebox). It also has the heads-up display, and the cabin mirror doubles as a rear camera.

When it comes to off-road capability, there are SUVs and then there is Jeep. While it’s got traction control and its Quadra-Trac 4×4 system is always engaged, it’s the Grand Cherokee’s large 20-inch wheels and the sheer power from the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine (268bhp and 400Nm of torque) that truly makes it a go-anywhere vehicle. Be it a steep incline or the opposite of it, be it rough roads or the lack of them, the Grand Cherokee navigates easily. It’s clearly an SUV that puts the ‘sport’ in ‘utility’.

At Rs 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom), it’s priced quite well, too. Though it doesn’t have as luxurious a cabin as that of Audi Q5 or Volvo XC90 or even Range Rover Velar, given its off-road capability and the fact that it turns heads wherever it goes, the Grand Cherokee is possibly the best buy in its segment. Pity, even though Jeep has such amazing SUVs like this and the Compass, and that its SUVs have high ground clearance and are equipped with one of the world’s best four-wheel-drive systems for navigating rough roads or the lack of these, the company is still struggling to successfully navigate the tough Indian market.

Specifications

Engine: 2.0-litre petrol

Power: 272 PS

Torque: 400 Nm

Drive type: 4×4

Transmission: 8-speed AT

Price: Rs 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Competitors: Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Volvo XC90 (all three are more luxurious, but the Grand Cherokee seems far rugged and turns more heads)