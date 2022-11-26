Car review: Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+

It’s the stunner from Stuttgart; it’s the supercar of electric cars.

What is the EQS AMG?

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is the faster version of the EQS—the S-Class of electric cars. It’s also the world’s most aerodynamic car (drag coefficient of 0.20), with one of the world’s biggest batteries (107.8 kWh), equipped with the world’s biggest car screen (called the MBUX Hyperscreen), and possibly has the world’s most comfortable electric car rear seat.

How plush is it?

It’s like the EQS, but has a sporty-looking cabin, with race car-like seats. It’s quiet, too—if climate control is switched off and you are driving on a smooth road, the cabin feels like the most silent place on the roads. The entire dashboard is a screen. Called the MBUX Hyperscreen, it’s the car’s AI engine and offers personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. You can watch films or read text messages and presentations on the screen, and also surf the internet. It has a spacious boot. It can carry two large golf bags, or 4-5 large suitcases. The bonnet is fixed (it can only be opened at a service centre).

How powerful is it?

It’s got two electric motors that together produce 560 kW power (751 bhp) and 1020 Nm torque, hurling this heavy car (2,655 kg) from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h, and the range is 857 km (as per the ARAI).

How does it drive?

It is insanely fast. It will not only overwhelm you with the acceleration, but can even make some occupants nervous. This extreme acceleration is not only from 0-100 km/h, but from any speed to any speed. Brakes are equally strong, and provide that feeling of safety. Like petrol AMG cars, this one too drives sticking to the road, but quietly. If, however, you want that ‘feel of sound’ associated with a car’s acceleration, it’s got special speakers that generate the petrol AMG sound.

But like the EQS, this car also is low, and can scrape most tall speed breakers we have in our country.

Is it the ultimate electric car?

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ has all the AMG characteristics in an electric avatar, but it comes at a price. At Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom), it’s very expensive. And though it is fast, it’s not the fastest accelerating electric car in India—Porsche Taycan Turbo S (0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds) and Audi RS e-tron GT (0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds) are faster, and more affordable. The Taycan Turbo S is priced Rs 2.3 crore and the RS e-tron GT is priced Rs 1.91 crore.