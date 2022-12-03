Car review: Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica – Most cars are transport, this one’s super sport

The Huracán Tecnica is quick.

How quick?

Quick enough that if you jumped off an aircraft without a parachute you wouldn’t reach a speed of 60 km/h as fast as the Huracán Tecnica can do it on a straight stretch of road. In this Lamborghini, for a split-second, you can experience acceleration greater than gravity!

(The Huracán Tecnica accelerates from 0-60 km/h in 1.7 seconds; a free-falling object will touch a speed of 58 km/h in the same time.)

What is the Huracán Tecnica?

It’s one of the six variants of the Huracán (others are STO, EVO, EVO Spyder, EVO RWD and EVO RWD Spyder). And the Huracán is one of the three major models produced by the Italian super sports carmaker Lamborghini (the other two are the Aventador and the Urus).

How powerful is it?

It has a 5,204cc petrol engine—peak power of 470 kW (630 bhp) and torque of 565 Nm. The car is light (1,379 kg), has a top speed of 325 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

How does it drive?

We drove it in Italy, on the winding hilly roads around Sant’Agata Bolognese (the headquarters of Automobili Lamborghini).

Unlike the Huracán EVO (all-wheel drive), the Huracán Tecnica is a rear-wheel drive (RWD) car. Power to the rear wheels, as compared to AWD, has some advantages: There are fewer components, so the car is lighter, as also less expensive. When you step on the gas, the weight seems to transfer to the rear area and acceleration feels like a ‘launch’, because power appears to come from behind. For skilful drivers, RWD can be more fun to drive (for example, on a track, you can slide the rear wheels through a corner).

There are three driving modes (button on the steering wheel):

Strada: Minimises rear wheel slippage, and leads to stability and safety in all driving conditions.

Sport: Rear wheels can slide and skate during acceleration; the system recognises conditions where the angle of oversteer increases rapidly and limits torque delivery to rear wheels.

Corsa: It’s a mode best reserved from the track—while exiting a corner, the tyres have maximum traction.

Is it a comfortable car?

Comfort is a state of mind. While you will no doubt feel comfortable on the spacious rear seat of a luxury sedan like the Audi A8 L, in the Huracán Tecnica it’s more of a comfortable state of mind, knowing that the car will be in control at most speeds and on most surfaces, even in rain and on sharp turns.

There are only two seats and the cabin, obviously, is cramped—but then this car isn’t about real estate. The cabin, however, is futuristic—all buttons belong more to a fighter jet instead of a car.

Is it a good buy?

There’s nothing good or bad about such super cars. But at an ex-showroom price of Rs 4.04 crore, the Huracán Tecnica is expensive.

How expensive?

Expensive enough that with the same kind of money you can buy the A8 L and still left with enough pocket change to take a five-star holiday trip around the world in a business jet.

Competitors

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (Rs 3.25 crore)

Porsche 911 GT3 (Rs 2.55 crore)

Ferrari models (Rs 3.5 crore onwards)

Specifications

Engine: 5,204cc petrol

Power: 470 kW (630 bhp)

Torque: 565 Nm

Top speed: 325 km/h

0-100 km/h: 3.2 seconds

0-200 km/h: 9.1 seconds

Braking: 100-0 km/h in 31.5 metres

Gearbox: Dual-clutch 7-speed

Fuel economy: 6.9 km/litre

Price: Rs 4.04 crore