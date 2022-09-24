Car review: Hyundai Venue N Line – A lot of sound, but little fury

The Hyundai Venue N Line is a supercar-style SUV that is inspired by the carmaker’s N performance car range available outside India.

What is the ‘N’ in the Venue N Line?

‘N’ is the performance car division of Hyundai, representing the Namyang district in South Korea (birthplace of the N brand) and the Nürburgring racetrack in Germany (where Hyundai perfected the performance of N vehicles).

N is to Hyundai what AMG is to Mercedes-Benz, RS is to Audi and M is to BMW.

Is the Venue N Line like the AMG?

Not even close. The range being offered in India is the ‘N Line’, not ‘N’. As an analogy, it’s like the AMG package offered on some Mercedes-Benz cars, where AMG design elements are offered on regular cars, and customers pay slightly more for these design elements.

Therefore, the N Line incorporates design and sporty elements from the N range, but not the supercar performance.

Is it exciting to drive?

It definitely is. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine (120 PS power and 172 Nm torque) can help it accelerate from 0-100 km/h in about 10 seconds, and it does so in style—the exhaust note produces a roar when you accelerate.

Driven at low RPM, this engine is fuel efficient (it returned me about 18 km/litre), but go hard on acceleration and the fuel efficiency drops to about 10 km/litre.

But as compared to the i20 N Line—which is powered by the same engine—the Venue N Line doesn’t feel as quick (possibly because the Venue is slightly heavier than the i20). It seems as if the SUV is producing a lot of sound but the associated acceleration is slow. That isn’t the case with the i20 N Line, which feels really fast.

Thoughtful touches

All major driving control buttons are on the right-hand side of the steering wheel (including the engine start/stop button), because most people are right-handed and in India the driver sits on the right side of the car. Buttons that can be used by the passenger, like for climate control, are on the middle of the dashboard. The rear seatback can be marginally reclined (making the cramped rear seat slightly more comfortable).

N Line versus regular models

When the regular Venue comes with the same turbocharged petrol engine, with similar acceleration times, what is the point in buying the Venue N Line (available in two variants: the N6 priced Rs 12.16 lakh and the N8 priced Rs 13.15 lakh, ex-showroom)?

That’s a fair point. But where the Venue N Line stands out is the way it makes the plain-Jane Venue look cool, and fast, and sporty (because of the exhaust note). The price difference between the top trims of the regular Venue and the Venue N Line is Rs 58,000. For this amount, you get a far sportier design, retuned suspension settings, and even driving performance is somewhat better than the regular Venue (the N Line has all four disc brakes, compared to the disc-plus-drum combination of the regular Venue, and this means riding performance better).

Overall, because of its exterior and interior design elements, the Venue N Line stands out on the road and turns a lot of heads. For some customers, that ‘attention’ can be priceless.

Specifications

Engine: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol

Power: 88.3 kW (120 PS)

Torque: 172 Nm

Transmission: 7-speed DCT

Price (N6 variant): Rs 12.16 lakh

Price (N8 variant): Rs 13.15 lakh

Competitors

Kia Sonet X-Line T-GDi petrol 7DCT: Rs 13.39 lakh

(The Sonet X-Line is also available in diesel, priced Rs 13.99 lakh)