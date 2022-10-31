Car review: Audi A8 L – Not the best car in the world

By Vikram Chaudhary

While Mercedes-Benz has long maintained that its S-Class is the ‘best car in the world’, Audi doesn’t make any such claims for the A8 L. Nor does it call its flagship the ‘eighth heaven’ (BMW calls the 7 Series the ‘seventh heaven’).

Audi’s faster focus on electrification—it will turn an electric car company by 2033—means there is less money to spend on development of petrol cars such as the A8 L, making such cars more affordable than competition.

But is the A8 L luxury compromised? To find out, I recently drove it in and around Delhi.

What is the A8 L?

At 5,320 mm long, it is Audi’s full-size luxury sedan and longer than the S-Class (5,289 mm), the 7 Series (5,260 mm), the EQS (5,216 mm) and Lexus LS (5,235 mm).

What defines its design?

In one word, it’s the ‘bulk’ that defines its design. It’s a huge car, and it moves up and down—when you open the door, the car raises itself by 50 mm for easy entry and exit.

How is the cabin?

The front row looks utilitarian, especially the dashboard that is relatively basic. Horizontal design lines on the dashboard make the cabin look wider than it is. Front seats get massage function. Inside door handles look like these have been picked up from Volkswagen cars!

Also read: Gas remains the fuel of choice for vehicle owners

The rear seating area, however, is worthy of a seven-star rating. Both rear seats can be reclined, and come with massage and ventilation functions. The rear seating area also has two 10.1-inch entertainment screens. Boot space is massive.

The cabin turns colourful at night, with ambient lighting in 30 colour options. Music from Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system can turn it into a sitting discotheque.

The touchscreen for climate control is poorly placed (lower on the dashboard), and you cannot operate it without taking your eyes off the road.

Which engine powers it?

It’s available only in petrol (3.0-litre TFSI 48V mild-hybrid engine, producing 340 horsepower and 500 Nm torque). The claimed 0-100 km/h acceleration time is 5.7 seconds.

How does it drive?

Despite its bulk, the A8 L drives like a zippy sedan. Acceleration is like that of a spacecraft—huge, heavy, but lightning fast.

Traction, thanks to the all-wheel quattro drive system, is superb, and even on sharp turns (and on good tarmac) the A8 L doesn’t lose grip; on loose gravel, however, the car appears to glide, but doesn’t lose its line.

The steering wheel and most controls are driver-oriented, and the seating position is high (offering an expansive view of the surroundings).

Also read: Indian Electric vehicle charging stations and the path ahead

Predictive active suspension: The A8 L has a front camera that detects road undulations (like a speed breaker), and raises the body so that it can drive over the breaker without the underbody scraping it.

Fuel efficiency: Audi India hasn’t yet shared its fuel efficiency, but it should be in the range of 14-15 km/litre (my test car returned these numbers driving in sparse traffic).

How is the rear seat?

It’s so comfortable, you might fall asleep. The cabin is isolated from outside noise, bright sunlight and even road undulations. Even when you’re getting driven on broken roads, little vibrations enter the cabin. It’s spacious, and sometimes space is the ultimate luxury.

It’s not the best, is it?

It doesn’t have the luxury of the levels seen in the S-Class or the craftsmanship seen in the 7 Series or the LS. But it’s a very comfortable car, so comfortable that you can drive or get driven in even on a Delhi to Mumbai journey, without getting tired.

There are two options to choose from: Celebration for Rs 1.29 crore and Technology for Rs 1.57 crore (ex-showroom), and both are more affordable than the competition (the S-Class is for Rs 1.6 crore, the EQS for Rs 1.55 crore, the 7 Series for Rs 1.42 crore and the LS for Rs 1.92 crore).

Audi also offers you choice in terms of eight exterior colour and four interior colour options.

Specifications

Engine: 3.0-litre TFSI petrol

Mild-hybrid: 48V

Power: 340 horsepower

Torque: 500 Nm

0-100 km/h: 5.7 seconds

Price: Rs 1.29 crore (Celebration)

Price: Rs 1.57 crore (Technology)

(Prices are ex-showroom)

Competitors

Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Rs 1.6 crore (Feels far more luxurious, and is available in petrol and diesel)

Mercedes-Benz EQS: Rs 1.55 crore (Has cramped rear seat but is electric and feels far more modern)

BMW 7 Series: Rs 1.42 crore (Has the most prominent road presence of the three; great to drive)

Lexus LS: Rs 1.92 crore (Because Lexus cars are so rare in India, the LS stands out everywhere)