BMW Group, AirConsole to bring casual gaming into vehicles in 2023

BMW Group has announced a partnership with AirConsole to bring casual gaming into new BMW vehicles, starting next year (2023). The BMW Group chose AirConsole as a partner via the BMW Startup Garage program.

The OEM says AirConsole is a gaming platform which perfectly fits with the BMW Curved Display and offers a large and diverse catalogue of games. The games are run directly inside the vehicle entertainment system. The AirConsole technology enables games to be instantly delivered over-the-air (OTA) and to control them using smartphones.

Stephan Durach, SVP, BMW Group Connected Company Development said, “With AirConsole we will leverage innovative technologies combined with a broad variety of fun and multiplayer games. This will make every waiting situation inside the vehicle, such as charging, an enjoyable moment.”

Anthony Cliquot, CEO, N-Dream, the company behind the AirConsole brand: “We are extremely proud to spearhead gaming inside vehicles with BMW and are excited to create new games for in-car entertainment. Our ingenious architecture coupled with the ease of access of our platform will change the way people get entertained in their vehicles.”

The partners say setting up the gaming experience with AirConsole will be seamless and players will only need a smartphone, that will serve as the game controller, and the BMW Curved Display. The connection between the smartphone and the vehicle can be established, for example, by scanning a QR code in the vehicle. The players can then instantly enjoy entertaining gameplay.

