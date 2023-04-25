Zypp Electric, Zomato to deploy 1 lakh e-scooters for last-mile deliveries by 2024

Zypp Electric, a tech-enabled electric vehicle-as-a-service platform has announced its association with Zomato for deploying 1 lakh e-scooters by 2024. As part of the association, Zypp will also provide delivery partners to Zomato for the last-mile deliveries in various cities in India.

The EV as a Service company says it has made significant strides in sustainable transportation by deploying over 13,000 green vehicles on the roads. It aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions by over 35 million kilogram and targets to achieve more than 1 crore deliveries through its electric vehicles by 2024.

This association is a part of a larger plan of Zomato to go completely electric by 2030 as part of its commitment to ‘The Climate Group’s EV100’ initiative. With over 50 major clients, Zypp is transforming the delivery and ride-sharing industry with their sustainable and efficient tech-enabled EV solutions.

Mohit Sardana, COO, Food Delivery at Zomato said, “This association will enable us to significantly reduce carbon emissions and bring more sustainable last-mile delivery options to our customers.”

Tushar Mehta, COO & Co-founder, Zypp Electric said, “Food delivery is all on two-wheelers and is mostly running on petrol and at the same time wanting to shift to EVs to save costs. By leveraging our EV fleet management technology and innovative partner solutions, we aim to create a more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric delivery experience that will set a new standard in the industry. Through this association, we aim to drive growth and expansion into multiple markets.”

At present, Zypp counts Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto and Blinkit among others customers for its EV solutions as well as delivery partners. Their Internet of Things (IOT) enabled electric scooters are perfect for last-mile logistics, offering in-house build fleet management technology and features to drive utilisation.