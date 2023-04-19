Zypp Electric ropes in Gajendra Arya as Senior VP of Technology

Delhi-headquartered tech-enabled electric vehicle as a service company Zypp Electric has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Gajendra Arya as Senior VP of Technology. He brings over a decade of experience in building startups, having previously worked with companies such as CarDekho as Senior Associate Director and in Escrowpay as CTO.

He is an alumnus of IIT Bombay 2005 batch and now will be responsible for driving the technology roadmap of Zypp Electric. He will aid in creating and ideating the product journey and building a robust and scalable platform in alignment with customer needs and business goals.

The company plans to incorporate advanced automation processes, including an auto-pilot mode, preventive maintenance triggers, autonomous roadmap for delivery and develop a well-rounded optimisation system that is not only efficient but also sustainable and superlative. By utilising AI and ML-powered systems, Zypp Electric aims to streamline operations, reduce costs, and minimise noise, paving the way for a more promising and innovative future.

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Zypp Electric said, “We are confident that Gajendra will help us build the largest EV-as-a-Service tech ecosystem and create an open supply of tech enabled EV Fleet network that enables the scale not just in India but the globe. He will especially work on our AI roadmap in last-mile and EVs and will be instrumental in creating a robust global platform leveraging latest tech innovations like ChatGPT, OpenAI and many others.”

Gajendra Arya said, “Electric vehicle led logistics is the future, and I am excited to be part of a team that is leading the charge towards a sustainable future by incorporating best practices, meeting industry standards, and conducting comprehensive competitor analysis.”

Zypp Electric has also recently raised $25 million (Rs 206 crore) in Series B led by Gogoro and a few other new and existing investors. It has also stepped into Bengaluru and aims to deploy 4 lakh e-scooters and expand to 30 cities by 2025.