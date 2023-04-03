Zomato partners Yulu to provide 35,000 e-scooters for delivery partners

Yulu, a leading shared electric Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) player has announced its association with Zomato for using Yulu DeX EV for intra-city deliveries. As part of the understanding, about 25,000 – 35,000 Yulu DeX will be given to delivery partners onboarded on Zomato’s platform for last-mile deliveries on custom-made rental plans.

Interestingly, this is Zomato’s third EV partnership, it has recently announced an association with Sun Mobility and Gogoro for battery-swapping technology in the country.

The partners say rising fuel prices and financial challenges are significant barriers for youth who want to onboard themselves as delivery partners. The Yulu DeX low-speed e-scooter is said solve most of these challenges, and provides a mobility solution that is very easy to access for all. Yulu says it has flexible rental packs and allows delivery partners to earn higher earnings compared to ICE-vehicles.

Along with this, the delivery partners get access to Yuma Energy’s wide network of battery-swapping stations to minimise their downtime during last-mile deliveries. Yulu claims once deployed, these 25,000-plus Yulu DeX will have the potential of serving 3 lakh green deliveries every day by 2026.

Pradeep Puranam, Head – Revenue & Operations, Yulu said, “With Yulu’s deep understanding of the delivery ecosystem, purpose-built product DeX, robust operations and a wide network of battery swapping stations, our solutions can improve earnings of delivery partners by up to 40 percent.”

Mohit Sardana, COO, Food Delivery at Zomato said, “As part of The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, we have committed to transitioning our delivery fleet to 100 percent electric, and with Yulu’s support, we are glad to be on the right path to achieve this target.”

Over 4,000 delivery partners as of February 2023, onboarded on Zomato’s platform organically utilise Yulu’s EVs to make the last-mile deliveries.