Yuma appoints Deepak Nanwani as Head of Revenue & Operations in India

Yuma Energy (Yuma), a joint venture between Canadian automotive major Magna and India’s Yulu, a shared electric micro-mobility player, has announced appointment of Deepak Nanwani as the Head of Revenue and Operations.

In his new role, Nanwani will focus on building a strong Yuma network, building business partnerships with OEMs to bring them on Yuma’s network and implementing processes to create ongoing positive customer experiences. He will also drive partnerships with communities, OEMs and stakeholders for stronger integration of e-mobility into the fabric of cities.

The company says Nanwani has decades of experience across consumer technology companies in mobility and logistics industries, and comes with expertise in scaling business, driving growth and leading large teams.

Matteo Del Sorbo, Executive VP and Global Lead for New Mobility, Magna said, “Deepak joins us at a critical inflection point in Yuma’s story. His experience in bringing partnerships, processes and people together to create profitable businesses at scale is just the kind of firepower Yuma needs.”

Deepak Nanwani said, “Building on my experience of working at the confluence of technology, product and operations, and scaling up the business while ensuring strong financial orientation is exciting. Solving with first principles thinking, creating long-term customer value, building win-win partnerships and putting together a passionate team will be my top priorities.”

Nanwani is alumnus of IIT-IIM and had started his professional journey as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Later, he joined Uber where he set up processes to help the business scale leveraging tech, automation and also invested in developing strong relationships with all external stakeholders. He built the highly profitable Premium Rides business for Uber India, led the global expansion roadmap for this business line, and was elevated to the Head for Premium Products division – India & South Asia at Uber.

Prior to Yulu, he headed the marketplace function for Meesho Superstore. He has also worked with Amazon (London), building an operational excellence team for Amazon Flex Europe, one of Amazon’s fastest growing last mile channels.