Yulu Wynn e-scooter launched at Rs 55,555 for personal ownership

Yulu, one of India’s largest electric mobility company has launched Wynn, a micro-electric scooter for personal ownership at an introductory price of Rs 55,555. The electric two-wheeler is available in two colours – Scarlet Red and Moonlight White – and can be booked online for Rs 999 with deliveries starting from mid-May. The company says after the introductory period the price will go up to Rs 64,999.

Yulu says Wynn is born out of years of understanding and research based on user behaviour and the urban mobility needs of a wide cross-section of customers. It is an intelligent electric two-wheeler designed for easy mobility of an urban family with many industry-first features like truly-keyless access and instant family-sharing.

It offers a unique and affordable ownership experience through its mobility subscription packs that reduce the upfront cost of ownership by 40 percent. It comes with a swappable battery that can be swapped in under a minute at its swapping station on the Yuma Energy network – a Yulu & Magna joint venture. The battery can also be charged at home using a portable charger that can be bought as an accessory.

Amit Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yulu said, “Ever since we started out, we have been flooded with requests from our shared mobility users to buy our smart-sized EVs for personal ownership. Wynn is India’s 1st electric two-wheeler for easy mobility that offers not just an intelligent commute option but also disrupts the whole ownership experience that is built on the deep customer understanding and mobility tech”

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, “Mobility is still quite underserved in our country and there is a huge scope for new mobility categories built around continuously changing user needs. Wynn will be built at our Chetak Technology plant and will have the same world-class quality that Bajaj vehicles are known for.”

Wynn uses a gender-neutral simplistic design, and its intelligent operating system with on-the-air (OTA) connectivity offers easy mobility for all age groups. Without the need for a driving licence and vehicle registration, Wynn can be driven with confidence by people of all ages above 16.

As part of its ownership model, customers will not have to pay for the cost of the batteries and chargers. Yulu will offer mobility subscription packages which customers can pick based on their requirements. The company plans to expand its battery-swapping infrastructure from 100 touchpoints to 500 by December.