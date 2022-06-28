Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) set to showcase its battery technology at The Battery Show Europe

Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) will showcase its battery technology at The Battery Show Europe from 28-30 June, in Stuttgart.

Visitors to the WAE stand in Hall 8, stand F50, will have the opportunity to examine an example of the company’s Adaptive Multi-Chem battery pack, together with the Triumph Motorcycles TE-1 prototype demonstrator.

Triumph’s first zero emission prototype demonstrator motorcycle – the battery pack for which delivers a peak power of 130kW and continuous power of 90kW, with a capacity of 15kWh – will also be on display. With the balance of power and energy, TE-1’s battery gives the rider access to electric power for longer, regardless of battery charge, and matches exhilarating acceleration with longer range. The 360-volt system also enables a fast-charging time of under 20mins (0-80%).

WAE developed the technology to support the TE-1 prototype demonstrator, a collaboration between Triumph Motorcycles, Integral Powertrain Ltd, and WMG at the University of Warwick funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles through Innovate UK.

In addition, the 2200 horsepower Deus Vayanne electric hypercar, brought to life by WAE’s collaboration with Deus Automobiles and Italdesign, is on display on the Deus Automobiles stand Hall 8, Stand D-30.

This customer project demonstrates WAE’s partnership with ItalDesign, which sees WAE provide a composite EV platform and powertrain, with ItalDesign contributing the body design, safety systems and electric architecture.

Taking place from 28 – 30 June 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany, The Battery Show Europe is Europe’s largest battery technology showcase and conference. With more than 480 suppliers in attendance, The Battery Show Europe provides an ideal opportunity for WAE to showcase its motorsport-derived, zero-emission mobility solutions.

Dyrr Ardash, Head of Strategic Partnerships, WAE said: “The Battery Show Europe is an ideal event for WAE to showcase its high-performance battery and EV platform technology. As the world electrifies, motorsport developments act as a springboard to bring world-class technical innovation for a decarbonised and sustainable future. WAE’s role in electric motorsport has significantly accelerated the development of the lightweight battery and e-powertrain technology we can offer our customers today. We continue to learn valuable lessons from our motorsport involvement that will deliver further transformative benefits to the users of EVs in terms of power, performance, efficiency, and sustainability.”