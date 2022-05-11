WardWizard registers YoY growth of 369% in FY’22

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility limited has achieved a sales landmark of 30,761 units in the last financial year.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility limited, an Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing company better known by the brand name Joy E-Bike announced its quarterly and annual results ended March 31, 2022.

Wardwizard has achieved a sales landmark of 30,761 units in the last financial year. At the end of Q4 of FY 22, Ward Wizard’s growth stood at Rs 815 mn, up 347% YoY, while total revenue for FY 22 stood at Rs. 1,851 mn, up 369% YoY.

The company currently has over 550 dealerships across India and plans to cross 2000+ dealers in another 2-3 years. Recently, the Company added more than 20 dealers in the state of Gujarat.

Commenting on the results for FY’22, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, said, “Congratulations to our 30,761 Joy e-bike family members for showing faith in us and I hope the family will keep growing multiple folds in the time to come. We are excited with the performance as the company has achieved a milestone of Rs 1851 mn, which is an outcome of our dedication and intent of doing a serious business for the growing sector.”

He added, “The country is voyaging through an evolving Electric Vehicle ecosystem, which is an integral measure of our future hence this is not being easy for us and so we are continuously innovating our products and services keeping customers’ interest in the centre. The company will continue to invest in R&D, diversify its product line, and increase its market presence in FY23. We are also planning to introduce more products this year, which will help the industry and the company both to grow together and the users will be benefited at large. The nation needs a strong EV system, which can add growth to the economy and we are committed to it.”