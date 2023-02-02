Voi to deploy Biliti Electric’s e-three-wheelers for EV servicing in UK

European micro-mobility service provider Voi has partnered with California-based Biliti Electric, an electric three-wheeler manufacturing company, to become the first e-scooter UK company to trial electric three-wheeler as part of its commitment to offering a carbon-neutral mobility service.

The company will use Biliti’s Taskman e-three-wheeler to travel around Bristol to carry out service tasks like swapping batteries and maintenance.

The partnership will see the vehicle integrated into Voi’s warehouse vehicle fleet to support on-street maintenance within the city’s new Clean Air Zone which includes over 130 conveniently located e-scooter parking spots.

Voi started operations in 2020 and has completed nearly 8 million journeys to make it one the largest e-scooter schemes in the UK and one of the most popular in Europe. The e-scooters are powered by swappable batteries, maximum speed of just 25mph (40kmph) and max range of 110 miles (177km), as well as its small design and comfortable ride, will allow the Taskman to easily navigate around the city and tackling Bristol’s cobbled roads.

Emma Hughes, Partnerships Manager, UK & Ireland at Voi, said “We are delighted to be the first e-scooter company to partner with Biliti Electric as it recognises both companies’ industry-leading vision of creating cities free of pollution and congestion. While this is an unusual sight on the streets of the UK, we will be putting the Biliti Taskman ‘tuk-tuk’ through its paces as part of our commitment to continually innovating and finding new solutions to improve our service without harming the environment.”

Rajarshi Rakesh Sahai, CEO, EMEA at Biliti Electric, said “We are glad to be partnering with Voi in electrifying their operation fleets. Our mission in Europe is to help companies like Voi in mitigating their emissions, with our clean and green ‘L2 Electric’ vehicles that lend themselves perfectly to the varying operational tasks, branding, and community engagement. Biliti Electric’s solutions provide unmatched manoeuvrability, cost and CO2 efficiency, and durability as a true replacement to ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles.”