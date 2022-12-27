VinFast to showcase its electric vehicle offering at CES 2023

Vietnam-based automaker VinFast will showcase its electric vehicle ecosystem including four electric SUV models, four electric bikes, VF 8 test drives, and an immersive experience at the Consumer Experience Show 2023.

The company will return to the show a year after its announced its all-electric vehicle strategy, and will display four electric SUV models – the VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 – which it says represent the most popular segments from small crossovers to large 5- and 7-passenger SUVs.

Among the four models, the VF 8 was recently launched, and the first vehicle shipment arrived in the US in mid-December 2022.

The VF 6, VF 7 and VF 9 are currently under development and will be launched in 2023. In addition, VinFast will also display electric bike concepts for the first time. These will join the previously launched electric vehicles, e-scooters, electric buses and clean energy solutions to complete its full ecosystem of electric products.

Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast said: “At the 2022 CES, VinFast announced our all-electric vehicle strategy and our plans to deliver electric vehicles to customers by the end of the year. Just a few days ago, this promise was fulfilled when the first 999 VF 8 electric vehicles arrived at the Benicia port, in California and will soon be delivered to customers. We are also rapidly developing our retail store and service centre network in California and will be expanding to other states in the US, in order to serve customers quickly and conveniently.”