Ultraviolette’s first experience centre opens in Bengaluru, plans to add 15 centres in FY2024

Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle start-up Ultraviolette Automotive inaugurated its first experience centre christened ‘The Ultraviolette Hangar’ in Bengaluru.

Spread across 10,000 sqft, the one-of-its-kind experience centre will serve as the brand’s flagship retail touchpoint while creating an immersive experience for customers, motorcycle and technology enthusiasts.

The Ultraviolette Hangar houses flight-simulator technology to let visitors experience the adrenaline rush of riding the F77. The experience centre also comes armed with industry-first technologies such as interactive displays and virtual and augmented reality zones.

The facility also has dedicated spaces for an exclusive range of performance gear, accessories and branded merchandise. In addition, the uniquely designed UV Cafe inside the Hangar will enable customers and visitors to engage with the brand at a more intimate level.

L-R: Narayan Subramanian, Co-Founder & CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive; Film actor Dulquer Salmaan, and Niraj Rajmohan, Co-Founder & CTO, Ultraviolette Automotive.

The EV start-up also kick-started the deliveries of F77 Limited Edition. All 77 units of the top variant were sold out in just two hours following the commencement of bookings in November 2022.

Narayan Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive said, “The Hangar is a one-of-a-kind experiential centre where everyone is invited to experience the future of design and electric vehicle technology. This is the first step towards our next phase of growth, and we are working on setting up 15 such Ultraviolette Hangars across the length and breadth of India this year. Each store will be uniquely designed considering the brand personality and will offer a superlative experience for customers and enthusiasts alike.”

Accessories on display at the Ultraviolette Hangar.

The EV maker says it is expanding its physical touch points across the country with its retail partners. Interestingly, the premises of the first-ever Ultraviolette Hangar in Bangalore is also a home for the R&D centre of the F77.

Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO, Ultraviolette added, “Since the launch of the F77 in November 2022, we are seeing a tremendous level of interest from prospective customers and EV enthusiasts to understand the F77s technology and appreciate its design. The Ultraviolette Hangar showcases the uniqueness of F77’s design elements and technological advancements while highlighting the ability of our Indian designers and engineers to build world class products and experiences entirely in India.”

The F77 is available with prices starting at Rs 3.8 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). The electric motorcycle comes in three forms – Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser, and each of the forms comes in two variants – the F77 and the F77 Recon with an IDC Range of 206km and 307km respectively.

Recently in January, Ultraviolette also unveiled the F99 Factory Racing Platform to the world at the Auto Expo 2023, signalling its foray into electric motorsports as a development ground for advanced technologies in mobility.