Trontek adds LFP battery to its product range, gets AIS-156 certification

Trontek, a leading EV battery manufacturer has introduced Lithium Phosphate (LFP) battery to its range of product offerings. With this, it claims to have become one of the first company in India to have its range of LFP and NMC batteries AIS-certified in both phases.

The phase-2 certification means that Trontek’s lithium-ion batteries now meet stringent safety requirements for battery safety, reliability, and performance. These include thermal protection, audio-visual warning systems and IPX7, including smart BMS and Smart CAN enabled chargers.

Samrath Kochar, Founder & CEO, Trontek said, “This is a major milestone that we have achieved well in time, complying with the new norms, and ensuring a safe EV ecosystem in the country. The rigorous certification process involves comprehensive tests to ensure that our batteries can withstand various factors, while assuring customers of their safety and reliability.”

At present, the company’s NMC battery range is available up to 3.6KWh capacity for electric two-wheeler, while LFP batteries offer 1.5 kWh to 3.64 kWh capacity for electric two-wheeler, and 5.35KWh to 10.7 for electric three-wheeler.

Trontek claims its NMC batteries have completed over 50,000km on-road testing validation for electric two-wheeler and, and LFP batteries have completed 75,000km for electric two- and three-wheeler respectively.