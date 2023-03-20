Triton showcases 45-tonne e-truck with a claimed range of 300km

Triton Electric Vehicle India, a smart mobility and clean-tech start-up has unveiled what it claims is the industry’s first electric truck which is ‘manufactured in India’ for a select showcasing at its EV’s R&D Centre in Kheda, Gujarat.

The company says the Triton electric truck will come with a claimed 45-tonne load capacity and have a range of 300km on a full charge.

Himanshu Patel, Founder and MD, Triton Electric Vehicle said, “The electric truck is developed keeping few things in mind, ease of usability, driving comfort, enhanced security, smarter efficiency, and style as well.”

The start-up says through this R&D facility is aiming to establish global leadership in smart mobility, as this centre will brainstorm on contemporary concepts of advanced mobility with actual on-ground challenges of today’s transportation needs.

Triton claims it is working on a wide range of green vehicles ranging from electric three-wheelers, special purpose defence vehicles, e-trucks and hydrogen buses and hydrogen scooters among others at its R&D Centre.

Triton EV says its Research and Development (R&D) Centre facility in Kheda, is spread across 1.5 lakh square feet.