Trehan Iris and BOLT sign MoU to set up 10 EV charging stations in Gurugram

Leading real estate player Trehan Iris has partnered with BOLT, one of India’s largest EV charging networks, to set up 10 EV charging stations in Iris Tech Park in Sohna Road and Iris Broadway, Gurugram.

The partnership will provide EV users access to charging infrastructure while they are at the technology park. With this partnership, both companies plan to install the BOLT EV charging solution in more locations at their project.

In accordance with the MoU signed, BOLT will maintain and operate the charging stations. With the BOLT app, users will be able to navigate to the nearest charging station from their current location, making it easier for them to find the nearest charging station.

Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris, said in a statement, “We have always been working on facilitating the enhanced experience for the visitors to our properties. We are glad to partner with the BOLT team for setting up these EV charging stations in Iris Tech Park and Iris Broadway as it is one such initiative in facilitating the seamless and affordable EV infrastructure for the visitors and other people.”

The BOLT app will likewise provide other details like rate per hour, station availability, charger health, slots availability for pre-booking, and owner contact details. Based on the pay and use model, the charging stations would be available as per the timings of the venue i.e., Iris Tech Park and Iris Broadway.

When payment is made, the charging will start, and when the set duration is reached, the BOLT device will stop charging. Customers can decide the charging duration as per their needs. By facilitating this technology, Iris Broadway’s visitors can get their electric vehicles charged while they relish the time in shopping, dining, and other entertaining activities, a joint company statement said.

Jyotiranjan Harichandan, Cofounder, BOLT said, “This partnership will help support the adoption of electric vehicles with those working and visiting tech parks. By providing fast, cost-effective, easy and simple charging infrastructure solutions, BOLT aims at electrifying 1,00,000 parking spaces in tech parks over the next three years in the country.”