Tork Motors’ first service centre comes up in Pune

Electric motorcycle manufacturer Tork Motors has opened its first dedicated service centre in Pune. The facility is spread across 1.000 sqft and is located at Chinchwad area in Pune, which will cater to Kratos and Kratos-R owners in and around the city.

The EV maker, which has sold 355 units till now, recently announced plans to launch a new e-motorcycle along with an updated Kratos at the upcoming Auto Expo Motor Show 2023.

The state-of-the-art facility houses a comfortable customer lounge with entertainment facilities, a separate motorcycle washing area, three motorcycle lifts, along with trained professionals to handle the e-motorcycles.

Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors said, “Since the initiation of booking to the deliveries of Kratos and Kratos-R, we have received a positive response to our motorcycle. We are now equipped to enter the next phase of our journey, where our focus will purely be on fulfilling the aftersales requirement of our existing customers. Through this dedicated service centre, we are creating a holistic ownership experience which is hassle free and is in line with our vision of making electric motorcycles for early adoption and preferred mode of commuting in the country.”

Earlier last month, the company launched its first-ever experience centre in Pune and aims to replicate the same model in other tier-I cities by end-FY2023. At present, Tork Motors is delivering the e-motorcycles in Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad and will soon start deliveries in other markets.